Robben set for Bayern start

FC Bayern München head coach Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that Arjen Robben could start in their Bundesliga tie against Cologne.

The Bavarian giants will look to return to winning ways after being condemned to a 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid – their first loss in eight matches in all competitions under the Italian.

Ancelotti has suggested that Robben could make his first start following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a recurring groin injury.

"I think it is important to rotate some players on Saturday," he said at a news conference. "Robben could feature from the start. Arjen's situation has improved.

"[Franck] Ribery had some problems, but he will be ready. I am not a doctor, but I think he was just a bit tired."

Ancelotti cited the opposition as the main reason for his rotation of players, in addition to having played in midweek.

"Cologne are a good team and are still unbeaten. They have some very quick players. It will be a difficult game, also because we played in midweek. That's why I will rotate," he added.