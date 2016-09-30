Kaiser: Protests make us stronger

RB Leipzig captain Dominik Kaiser claims the protests they have received from opposition fans this season is actually motivating the club to do well.

The Saxony-based club have faced protests from every club they have faced in the Bundesliga this term with supporters of German football at odds with the way the club was formed.

The team was founded in 2009 after Red Bull bought former fifth division side SSV Markranstadt before effectively bankrolling the side into the Bundesliga.

Such was Cologne's disapproval of the club, their fans delayed kickoff ahead of Sunday's clash by staging a sit-in to prevent visitors' team bus gaining access.

Reflecting on the delay ahead of the Cologne tie, Kaiser told Bild: "We sat in the bus, and so of course witnessed. But that was all. At this time, you are already focused on the match. Overall I'd say: If those protests do anything with us then they only make us stronger."

Up next for Leipzig is a home clash with Augsburg, whose fans are reportedly set to stay away from the game in their numbers.

A flyer distributed by a coalition of Augsburg fan groups read: "As different as the approaches to the solution, the wishes and the ideas within the FC Augsburg family might be, the clear lowest common denominator for all football fans should be: RB shall never be accepted."

Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter was, however, more diplomatic in his response to the situation when he said: "There's a loud outcry against RB Leipzig within the fan groups, but everyone who keeps to the statutes and qualifies for it deserves to play in Bundesliga."

Think you are a better manager than Carlo Ancelotti or Thomas Tuchel? Now is your chance to prove it! Sign up for the FOX Sports FC Bundesliga Manager and show your tactical nous to stand a chance of winning great prizes, including a trip to Germany to watch the Bundesliga live!