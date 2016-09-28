Tuchel pleased with Dortmund response

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel was pleased with the way his side reacted to twice going behind in their 2-2 Champions League draw with Real Madrid on Tuesday.



Cristiano Ronaldo had opened the scoring for Real on 17 minutes, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 43rd-minute strike levelled matters.



Rafael Varane put the Spanish side back into the lead on 68 minutes but Andre Schurrle bagged a vital equaliser with just three minutes of the match remaining.



The result sees Dortmund sit just behind Real in Group F, with both sides on four points after two games, the Germans defeating Legia Warsaw 6-0 in their opener as Madrid saw off Sporting 2-1.



After the match, Tuchel told the club's official website: "It think it is a fair result. We played a strong first half, were very dominant, settled into a good rhythm and were finding the gaps."



He added: "Unfortunately, our final pass or sometimes the penultimate pass was not getting through. We were a bit lacking in aggression when attempting to carve out chances for ourselves.



"Real Madrid's goal to go into the lead was our mistake, and of course things got more difficult, but our reaction was good and we remained dominant to earn the equaliser.



"We started well in the second half, and created two good chances for ourselves. Inexplicably, we then lost our conviction somewhat and our rhythm in midfield went, leading to mistakes, something which allowed Real to grow stronger.



"We certainly suffered during this phase of the game and conceded the second goal. Once again, we reacted well to this to get another equaliser not long before time, and that will certainly help us in this group."



He concluded: "It is definitely a good feeling. You have got to take what you get in football, and we have much to learn from this game."