Preview: Arsenal v Basel

Arsenal will be seeking their first win in the UEFA Champions League group stages when they welcome Basel to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners struggled in their Group A opener against Paris Saint-Germain a fortnight ago, conceding in the first minute when Edinson Cavani opened the scoring at Parc des Princes.

However, they managed to salvage a 1-1 draw thanks to Alexis Sanchez's 77th-minute equaliser, leaving all four teams on one point after matchday 1.

Arsene Wenger's side have been ruthless on the domestic front since their trip to France, though, with big wins over Hull (4-0) and Chelsea (3-0) in the Premier League, while they dispatched Nottingham Forest 4-0 in the EFL Cup.

The RotBlau also had to come from behind in their opening group clash against Ludogorets Razgrad, having found themselves a goal down at the break when Jonathan Cafu broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time.

But Renato Steffen restored parity with 10 minutes left to earn the Swiss Super League champions a share of the spoils.

FCB are already running away with the league, winning all nine their opening games to surge 13 points clear of the chasing pack, as they go in search of an eighth successive title.

Wenger believes the Swiss giants will come to north London full of confidence, having done well on their previous trips to England.

"It's a team that dominated the Swiss championship for many years and have had excellent results in England. They've beaten everybody in England – Man United and Chelsea and Liverpool," the Frenchman said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"I don't expect them to be intimidated at all. On the other hand they have nothing to lose as well. That's always dangerous."

In team news, Francis Coquelin has joined Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Gabriel and Per Mertesacker on the injury list for the hosts.

Midfielder Coquelin sustained a knee injury in the weekend victory over the Blues and will be sidelined for the next three weeks.

Olivier Giroud is still struggling with a toe problem, but misses out anyway through suspension after he was sent off against PSG.

Visiting boss Urs Fischer continues to be without long-term absentee Manuel Akanji (ACL), while Kevin Bua is unlikely to feature as the midfielder recovers from a muscular problem.