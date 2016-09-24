Dortmund sweating over Aubameyang fitness

Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may miss Borussia Dortmund's UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid on Tuesday after sustaining a foot injury during his side's 3-1 victory over Freiburg on Friday.

Aubameyang was playing in his 100th match for Thomas Tuchel's side and capped the landmar with a goal, but after completing the 90 minutes at the Signal Iduna Park, the Gabon international left the stadium with his foot taped.

The prolific 27-year-old forward wasn't too concerned about the severity of the blow, though.

"It's okay. I'm not too bad," he told reporters after the match.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Tuchel revealed that Aubameyang's fitness will be assessed on Saturday.

"Aubameyang has twice taken a blow," Tuchel said. "We must wait until tomorrow [Saturday]."

