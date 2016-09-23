Pienaar: Moyes has a plan

South African midfielder Steven Pienaar says David Moyes is looking to build a legacy at Sunderland to ensure the club's long-term stability.

Moyes joined the Black Cats after a season in Spain with Real Sociedad following his largely unsuccessful spell as Manchester United manager.

A decade in charge of Everton is where Moyes built up a solid reputation as an astute and capable Premier League manager, and that is what underpins his current mandate.

And Pienaar, who joined Sunderland as a free agent after being released by Everton, says Moyes' time in Spain has changed him as a manager.

Thanks to the gaffer for giving me the chance to make my debut today. I will give it my all whenever I am needed pic.twitter.com/dhouGmQDIO — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) August 21, 2016

He told Sky Sports News HQ: "I'd say he's gone a bit soft! It used to be when you walked in the dressing room you didn't even want to look at him but now he is more open, more relaxed and calm.

"I think he's changed since going to Spain, and I think he's learned you need to be more open with the players.

"But he still has got that bite in him! It's good for the team, he's an honest manager and he wants everyone to work hard for him.

"When he went to Everton, he had to build a team and I think that's what he wants to do here; to build his own team and get stability in the long run."

Pienaar, who made his debut as a substitute in the loss to Middlesbrough, also played in the 1-1 draw with Southampton, the defeat of Shrewsbury Town and the narrow loss to Tottenham, is looking forward to this weekend's clash with Crystal Palace.

He said: "We need results and that's what the manager and players want. It is going to be a tough game because they have good quality players up front but we just have to deal with them.

"Like the manager said, we have to be confident and deal with whatever comes our way. We have to go out, pull our sleeves up and give everything.

"We are going into this game as a cup final for us."