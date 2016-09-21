Koeman refuses to criticise Toffees

Ronald Koeman was loathe to criticise his players following their 2-0 EFL Cup exit at the hands of Norwich City on Tuesday.

Former Everton midfielder Steven Naismith and Josh Murphy were on target for the Canaries in a match were the Toffees had 17 efforts on goal to Norwich's two.

Having steered Everton to their best ever Premier League start this season, Koeman felt his side gave their very best, but were just unlucky on the night.

He told the club's official website: "Of course I’m not happy about the final result because in cup football you don’t get a second chance. But I can’t criticise my players because they did everything to score the goal.

"We had enough chances to score the goal but we did not. You can make it difficult, but football is about scoring goals and, as you saw with the first goal for Norwich, you need a bit of luck.

"I don’t organise parties after 13 points from five games or have gripes after tonight. It’s football and we have to accept it. We are disappointed but from [Wednesday] we will prepare for the game against Bournemouth and we go on."

Koeman insisted he was not disappointed in his players – having made six changes from the side that defeated Middlesbrough 3-1 on Saturday.

Gerard Deulofeu, Mason Holgate, Ramiro Funes Mori, Tom Cleverley, Aaron Lennon and Enner Valencia all played, with Koeman explaining: "All of them worked very hard tonight.

"It’s always difficult for these players. They did not play a lot at the start of the season and you can’t analyse them by one match.

"Everybody is working hard to get the chance and to play, but it's the whole team performance. If you see the second goal, it was a great goal but bad defending from four or five players – some who have played regularly.

"It’s always the whole team that is doing well or is not clinical enough. But, once again, I’m not disappointed in my players."