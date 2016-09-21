Emery: Victory means progress

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery says each win in Ligue 1 means progress after their 3-0 victory over Dijon on Tuesday evening.

Edison Cavani scored his fifth goal in two games at the Parc des Princes, while winger Lucas Moura scored his fourth league goal of the season after Adam Lang's early own goal had opened the scoring.

Despite their impressive performance against a side content to sit back and play for a draw, Emery felt the result was vital in order to create a winning mentality and momentum going in the early stages of the campaign.

"I think this victory means progress, even if today I saw many things we can improve upon still further," Emery said after the game.

"Confidence is important in home games and it's important that the team is solid. Today we won 3-0 and, for me, it was very important not to concede a goal.

"Against a team that defended deep we needed to be patient. The league means 38 matches to honour the team that's the most consistent. For me it's very important to win the league."