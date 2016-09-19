Rodriguez: I never wanted to leave Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has insisted that he never had any intention of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Rodriguez, who scored for Madrid in their 2-0 win over Espanyol on Sunday, joined Los Blancos from Monaco in an €80 million deal in July 2014 and enjoyed a superb first season, scoring 17 goals and 18 assists.

Things went downhill in 2015/16 as he struggled to break into the starting eleven and a lack of playing time saw him finish with eight goals and 10 assists.

Rodriguez’s frustrations with his lack of time on the field at Madrid led to speculation that he would seek a move to another club, but the 25-year-old has put those rumours to rest by confirming his commitment to Los Blancos.

"I always wanted to stay here and I'm going to fight to stay here always," James told BeIn Sports. "Zidane did not say anything to me [about leaving]."

There had also been whispers of Rodriguez not being happy with the club and the city of Madrid, but he was quick to dismiss the speculation.

"It's not been a bad time," he said. "I have the support of everyone, including the coach. It's not about what people talk about outside. I have a good relationship with Zidane and the rest of my teammates and you can see that. We are a united team and we want to keep winning and setting records, as we did today."