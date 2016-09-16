Lirola makes dream debut

Sassuolo's on-loan right-back Pol Lirola is in dreamland after scoring in the 3-0 Europa League victory over Athletic Club Bilbao.

The 19-year-old Juventus defender, who joined the Modena-based club on a two-year deal in July, netted the club's first ever goal in official European competition on Thursday.

He also provided the assist for Domenico Berardi to score in the 1-1 draw with Red Star Belgrade that secured their qualification to the competition for the first time ever.

Speaking after the game, Lirola told Sky Sport Italia: "It is the debut I always dreamed of.

"The emotions I felt were huge when I scored and put the game on the right track for my team. I ran into the space and believed in myself to the end."

He added: "People had talked highly of them [Sassuolo] and I am very happy to be in such a strong squad. In training we work very hard to then apply those mechanisms in the match situation, so we follow the Coach's orders."