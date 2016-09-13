Vasilyev unhappy with Falcao treatment

Chelsea and Manchester United have come under staunch criticism by Monaco's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev for the treatment of forward Radamel Falcao.

The Colombian international is set for a return to London where his Ligue 1 outfit will face Tottenham Hotspur in a Champions League encounter.

"Both clubs in England failed to relaunch him," he said in a pre-match conference.

"I don't know whether Manchester United and Chelsea did not have the patience or the desire to do that but I am quite sure this year we will see Falcao at his previous best."

Known to be an explosive goal-scorer, Falcao only garnered two goals during his two-year loan spell with first United and then Chelsea.

"He is the same Falcao. We've seen that in pre-season. He scores goals, he's there and he is motivated, we are motivated and I think this will be his year," Vasilyev added.

"You have to be patient but the big clubs have other topics on their agenda. If you sign a player of this magnitude after a big injury it takes time and games to get him back into shape.

"This is what we will do and what Manchester United and Chelsea didn't do, failed to do or didn't want to do," he concluded.