South China AA vs JDT: Key Battles

With Malaysian powerhouse Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) taking on Hong Kong’s South China AA in the AFC Cup quarter-final first leg, we take a look at some of the key matchups that could settle the game.



Ryan Griffiths vs Aidil Zafuan

Former Socceroo Griffiths will be familiar to the JDT defenders having spent the 2014-2015 season playing for Sarawak. The experienced striker, 35, will provide a stern test for Aidil Zafuan and his defensive colleagues. Griffiths will be looking to add to the three goals he scored in the group stage.

Bojan Malisic vs Jorge Diaz

South China’s Serbian central defender Bojan Malisic and his defence will have their hands full with JDT’s Argentine strike duo of Jorge Diaz and Juan Lucero. Diaz is top of the Malaysian Super League scoring charts with 17 goals, while Lucero lies third with 13. The stylish, ball-playing Serb will need to be on top form to prevent the newly crowned Malaysian Super League champions from grabbing a vital away goal.

Luis Carlos Vieira vs Hariss Harun



South China’s Brazilian playmaker Luis Carlos Vieira will be up against midfielder Hariss Harun, who missed JDT’s title clinching game against Terrenganu on Friday through suspension. Stopping Vieira’s trademark late runs into the box will be a key duty for the Singaporean holding midfielder.