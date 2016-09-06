Stielike confident of good result

Republic of Korea travel to face Syria in their Group A match of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers hoping to maintain the positive start to their campaign at Paroi Stadium in Seremban, Malaysia on Tuesday.

Last week at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, the Koreans beat China 3-2 in their first match of the qualifying campaign while Syria will be desperate to kickstart their World Cup aspirations after a disappointing 1-0 loss to Uzbekistan in Tashkent last Thursday.

Group A is made up of six teams which include Qatar and Iran. Each side faces each other home and away with the top two automatically going to the tournament in Russia in 2018.

In the group standings after one game – Iran, Korea and Uzbekistan top the group on three points and are followed by China, Syria and Qatar who have yet to get a point.

Though Korea look to be the favourites ahead of Tuesday’s game, they tend to lose focus at times, just like in their last outing against China, when leading 3-0 after 66 minutes they let in two quick goals and were made to sweat out the 3-2 win in a match they initially dominated.

In Syria’s favour is the fact that they are a hard working side and defend well and in all likelihood will look to catch the Korean’s on the break.

Korea’s German coach Uli Stielike, who has been in charge since 2014, will be without influential Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min due to club commitments and has been replaced by Seongnam striker Hwang Eui-jo but still look to have enough firepower to defeat Syria.

In an interview on Monday with Yonhap News Agency, Stielike said he felt confident of beating Syria despite his side’s loss of concentration and focus in the opening qualifying match.

“Against China, we played a good game until the 70th minute,” said Stielike. “I hope our players can show that kind of performance against Syria.

“I think we’re going to have a fiercer battle than we had against China. Syria had 48 percent of ball possession against Uzbekistan in their opener. China only had 38 percent.

“In order to play ‘direct football’ you need a good movement from the players, while accuracy and speed of the passes are critical. Fortunately, we have many players who are capable of doing that.

“Besides two losses against Japan, Syria collected six wins in the second round and they also scored some goals. There are a few attackers that we should be aware of, but we should be able to defend them if we have prepared for the match well.”