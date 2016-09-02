Wilshere happy with Cherries move

New Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere says he is happy with his decision of joining the club on loan from Arsenal till the end of the campaign.

Wilshere has been considered as one of England's most naturally gifted playmakers in recent years but a string of injuries over the past two seasons has halted his progress at the Emirates.

Following the signing of Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger decided that a temporary move for the left-footed midfielder would be best for his career, which culminated in a shock loan deal to the Cherries on transfer deadline day.

"I had a good chat with the manager and feel sure this is the best place for me to play and develop this season," Wislhere said on Twitter. "I am looking forward to working hard every day with the coaching staff and my new team-mates to help the club achieve success on the pitch."

Eddie Howe, who will now be tasked to manage the mercurial talent, has been lauded for his ability to bring the England international to the Vitality Stadium and feels the philosophy he's instilled within the club is what attracted the 24-year-old to the club.

"We'll try and showcase him in the best way and I think our style of football will definitely help," he told reporters. "Jack is obviously out there on his own with his profile and what we've attracted before.

"It's a good deal and one that can work for both sides. He can complement our style of play and maybe add that missing piece to the jigsaw."