Report: Chelsea eye shock swoop for David Luiz

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly turned to former Blues cente-back David Luiz in a bid to bolster his defensive options ahead of the close of the transfer window.

The Brazil international departed the London club in 2014, signing for Paris Saint-Germain in a £50m deal following three years at Stamford Bridge.

However, he could soon be on his way back to the London outfit, if the latest transfer rumours are anything to go by.

According to Sky Sports, negotiations are already underway between the two clubs in question, as Chelsea look to bring in the 29-year-old before the transfer window closes on Wednesday night.

Chelsea have turned to their former player after missing out on AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli and Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli.

The London club are said to have made a offer of £30m plus add-ons for services of Luiz.