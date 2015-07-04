All Whites to face Myanmar in friendly

The Anthony Hudson-coached Kiwi team will travel to the Southeast Asian nation for a week-long training camp, before the match takes place.

According to New Zealand Football high performance director Fred de Jong, the match will serve as vital preparation for their World Cup 2018 qualification campaign.

"We're delighted to have secured another opponent from the strong Asian Confederation for the FIFA window in September," de Jong said.

"Crucially, the fixture also includes provision for another extended camp in Myanmar as Anthony and the team continue to build towards the first Oceania qualifying step on the road to Russia.

"We are working on further fixtures for the FIFA Windows later in the year and we expect to be in a position to announce these shortly."

New Zealand and Myanmar have faced each other twice before, albeit not this century.

In 1976 in Seoul, New Zealand won 2-0, while their 1980 encounter in Kuala Lumpur ended 1-1.

Myanmar’s World Cup qualifiers in June saw them lose 1-0 to Cambodia and 2-0 to Korea Republic.