Modric eyes La Liga title

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric expressed his desire to see out the rest of his career with the club and insists they can win the Primera Division title this season.

The 30-year-old has already won the Champions League twice, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana, with the Spanish league title the notable absentee from that list.

Modric, who has been outstanding for the club since joining in 2012, says he is too happy at Real to leave, and doesn’t want to know of any interest from other clubs.

He told Sportske Novosti: “I am not interested in anyone but Real. I am too happy in Real.

“Probably there are some others [clubs] asking about me but I told my people, that take care of my career, not even to tell me the info who eventually contacted them.

“I don’t want to know, I don’t care. My mission is in Real as long as Real will want me.”

He added: “I really feel like 27-28. Today players can last longer than before and the most important thing is for player how he feels.

“Sometimes you can be physically and specially mentally tired before you turn 30, if you don’t take care of yourself and work on yourself.”

And on his ambitions to win the title, he concluded: “La Liga is the only club trophy I haven’t won and four years without it is too much for club of this level. It is time we change that.”