Leipzig rescue point against Hoffenheim

Leipzig rescued a point late on to claim a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim in their Bundesliga opener at the WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Sunday.

The first half of the game, and of the Bundesliga season for both teams, passed without a goal, but it took only 10 minutes of second-half action before Lukas Rupp opened the scoring for Hoffenheim.

That lead lasted just three minutes before Dominik Kaiser equalised for Leipzig in the 58th minute, courtesy of an assist from Diego Demme. A number of substitutions in the next few minutes disrupted the flow of the game until the scoring resumed late on.

Mark Uth looked to have secured a win for the hosts when he tucked home Sebastian Rudy’s assist in the 83rd minute, Marcel Sabitzer combined with Benno Schmitz to rescue a draw for the visitors in the 90th minute.