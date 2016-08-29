Brouwers: Draw a fair result

Roda captain Roel Brouwers has defended his sides record thus far in the Eredivisie after three draws in their opening four games.

After their 0-0 stalemate with Willem II in Tilburg where both keepers on the day were in inspiring form, the former Gladbach defender claims a draw was a fair result on the balance of play.

Brouwers was left on the bench due to a minor injury but understands his head coach Yannis Anastasiou was protecting him from further injuries. The veteran defender also commented on the adjusments of now having to play on artificial surfaces after almost a decade in the Bundesliga.

"I knew that I would not be in the starting lineup tonight due to the fact that I have not trained fully this week and I have had a problem with my back," he told NOS

"Of course, you are disappointed when you are told that you are a sub because I want to play but I fully understand the choice the manager has made.

"I am aware that I have to get used to playing on AstroTurf during home games after my return to the Eredivisie after playing so many years in the Bundesliga. I will keep doing my best and I have fully confidence that things will work out fine," he added.

"I must say that I think that a 0-0 draw is a fair result tonight as regards to this being our 3rd draw in 4 games you would be better off winning two games and losing two games point wise .

"The fact that we did not lose gives us a good feeling but we must win eventually to finally get a win and three points on the board too."