Mannone ruled out for three months

Sunderland have confirmed that goalkeeper Vito Mannone has been ruled out for three months after tearing ligaments in his elbow.

The former Arsenal and Italy Under-21 stopper suffered the injury in training leaving Jordan Pickford to take his place in the Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday.

Manager David Moyes has since revealed he will look to sign a new goalkeeper as cover.

He told the club's official website: "We will definitely need to look for another goalkeeper.

"We only have a young goalkeeper after Jordan so we will definitely have to find another one.

He explained: "Vito has torn ligaments in his elbow and we're waiting to see whether if it will require surgery or be put in a brace for the time being, but it's a significant injury and the doctor's first feeling is that it will be a minimum of three months."

Moyes is enduring something of an injury crisis with a number of key players also out injured.

Moyes continued: "Lee Cattermole has had a double hernia, Seb [Sebastian Larsson] has a knee injury, Jan Kirchhoff has had a little bit of a hamstring problem and Billy Jones has had a hip injury, so those boys have been missing from day one and also a bit of pre-season.

"John O'Shea has a little bit of a hip injury – he did a little bit of training yesterday – and I'm going to assess him and Lamine Kone later today.

"Fabio Borini also trained a little bit yesterday and we're hoping he will be okay, but we're just waiting to see if there's any reaction to his foot after his first session.

"I'm hoping Kirchhoff will be back after the international break."