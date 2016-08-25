Keane announces international retirement

Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane has announced his retirement from international football after their upcoming friendly against Oman.

The 36-year-old striker tallied 67 goals in 145 caps for his country, making him the record appearance maker and goalscorer for the Boys in Green.

The former Tottenham star, who currently plays for LA Galaxy in the MLS, will make his final international appearance on the 31st of August in his hometown of Dublin.

"It has been a wonderful journey for me to have played with the Irish national team for over 18 years since I made my senior international debut back in 1998," he said.

"I have enjoyed it all. It has also been a great honour, for both me and my family, to have been given the opportunity to captain my country for over 10 years.

"As a young boy growing up in Dublin playing football on the street I could never have imagined the path my life would take. It has exceeded my wildest expectations.

"I would never have believed all those years ago that I would get the opportunity to play for my country 145 times and to score 67 goals. I have been on the most incredible journey with the Irish team and fans over the last 18 years and words cannot express how proud I am to be Irish."