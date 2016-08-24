Bosz: Rostov clash a ‘very important match’

Ajax Amsterdam head coach Peter Bosz admits their UEFA Champions League play-off clash with FC Rostov is vital for the club after their stuttering start to the campaign.

Ajax have failed to win a game in their opening three Eredivisie fixtures, including a 2-1 loss to Willem II, and a elimination before the group stages of the Champions League could put the new boss under even more pressure.

With the tie evenly poised at 1-1, a positive result in the second-leg fixture against the Russians is vitally important.

"Everyone knows that this is a very important match," he told reporters. "We must qualify for the Champions League on Wednesday. That pressure has nothing to do with Willem II.

"We're going to do everything we can to win. If we need to change tactics, we will. Of course we're working on our own system every day, but we're also looking at our opponents way of playing. Both are important."

Bosz also commented on the imminent departure of Jasper Cillessen reportedly Spanish giants Barcelona, with Newcastle United's Tim Krul said to be the Netherlands international's replacement.

"He's [Cillessen] still an Ajacied," continued Bosz. "We always travel with three keepers. I've made a decision about who will be the keeper for this match.

"I'm going to discuss it with my first keepers, and after that I'll announce who will be in the goal."