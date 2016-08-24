Badstuber cautious over return to action

FC Bayern München defender Holger Badstuber insists he will only return to action when he is 100 per cent certain of his fitness after a spate of injuries in recent seasons.

The highly-rated 27-year-old center-back has played just 29 times in the Bundesliga since 2012 with a string of unfortunate injuries keeping him bound firmly to the treatment table.

The Germany international has suffered damage to his knee, tendons, thigh and ankle over the last four years and is not willing to risk further damage by returning to action before his body is fully healed.

“I was gone a long time,” he told Kicker. “It takes time to get back slowly again. With regard to the next level, it is important that I think in the long term. That is why I take my time.

“There is the international break [in early September] and then I think that I come back to the team.

“Whether it is a week earlier or later, it is important that I stick to it long term. That’s my goal. That is why I am relaxed. I want to have a good structure and a good base.

“It’s all good. I want to just take my time. I still have shortcomings, and I have to catch up to a good start with the team. I’ll be back.

“Of course I would love to train with the team, but I need to feel good. As long as I’m not really ready, that does not help and the coach understands that.”