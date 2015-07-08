Sterling to opt out of pre-season tour

It is believed that Sterling, who reported for pre-season training on Monday, has once again informed manager Brendan Rodgers of his desire to leave the club, and has also asked to stay at home when the remainder of the Liverpool squad heads off for a two-week tour Thailand, Malaysia and Australia.

The news is expected to encourage Manchester City to make a third bid for Sterling. City have already had two bids rejected by the Merseyside outfit, the first of which was a £25 million offer rising to £30m that was followed by a proposed deal of £35m rising to £40m. Liverpool value Sterling at £50m, a figure they are unlikely to back down from, particularly as Sterling's former club, QPR, will be owed 20 percent of any fee.

Should Sterling depart Anfield, Rodgers' preferred replacements are believed to be Pedro, even though the Barcelona man recently signed a new long-term deal, and Real Madrid winger Denis Cheryshev who spent last season on loan at Villarreal.