Escriba rues defensive errors

Fran Escriba says Villarreal must cut out their defensive errors if they are to turn around the 2-1 loss to Monaco in their Champions League play-off first leg clash played on Wednesday.

Fabinho got the Ligue 1 side up and running at the Estadio El Madrigal on Wednesday night when he fired home from the penalty spot after Alfred N'Diaye had upended Thomas Lemar in the box.

Despite a good headed goal from Alexandre Pato ten minutes before the break, a left-footed drive from Bernardo Silva with 72 minutes played, gave the Red and Whites a slight advantage going into the second leg at Stade Louis II next week.

Speaking to the club's website after the match, Escriba said: "Yes, we can turn this around. It's not an impossible result to come back from. If we minimize our errors we'll have our chances."

Having picked up a number of minor injuries, the new Villarreal coach also admitted he has one eye on their upcoming league fixtures.

"These two weeks are going to be very hard because we have a lot of injuries. Right now we are only thinking about the match against Granada and when that's done we'll think about Monaco."

He added: "We made more mistakes than them, some of which were significant. We had chances to score and I think the fairest result would have been a draw, but we lost and now we have to think about making the comeback when we go to Monaco.

"I said to my players that this tie is a way to brilliantly finish the work they did last season. The players and the fans deserve to be in the Champions League. The only thing I will say to the fans is that we won't back down and we will try as hard as we can to qualify until the end."