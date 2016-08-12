Watzke: Bayern were untruthful with Gotze

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says Mario Gotze was lured to Bundesliga rivals FC Bayern München under false pretences three years ago.

The World Cup winner left Dortmund for Bayern in 2013, but struggled to make an impact with the Bavarians and has just returned to the Black and Yellows ahead of the new season.

But Watzke feels that it would be unfair to criticise Gotze for failing to make the grade at Bayern, whom he believes mislead the player when signing him.

"Somebody was untruthful to Mario," Watzke told the German newspaper Zeit. "I won't name any names, but that is how it was."

Not only have Dortmund re-signed Gotze, but they have also brought Nuri Sahin and Shinji Kagawa back from Real Madrid and Manchester United respectively.

Watzke says, however, the club did not err in letting the players go.

"It is not disgraceful if you struggle at extremely capitalistic clubs like United or Real, who maybe put less emphasis on team spirit but have bigger competition within the squad," he added.

"It was not a mistake to re-sign both [Kagawa and Sahin]. Maybe leaving us was a mistake. Ask Henrikh Mkhitaryan – he could watch the first 93 minutes of the English Super Cup from the dugout."