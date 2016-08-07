Saturday’s Eredivisie round-up

ADO Den Haag started the Eredivisie campaign with a comfortable win over Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday, while defending champions PSV claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Utrecht.

In the opening match of the day, The Residentionclub produced a professional performance as goals from Mike Havenaar (PG 16', 70') and Tyronne Ebuehi (82') secured a 3-0 victory at Kyocera Stadion.

At De Grolsch Veste, meanwhile, Dutch minnows Excelsior picked up what could prove to be a crucial victory away from home. Goals from Kevin Vermeulen and Leroy Owusu on either side of the half-time put the visitors in control, before Jari Oosterwijk pulled one back for Twente in the 82nd minute to setup a tense finish.

PSV Eindhoven showed the traits of a champion as they rallied from a goal down away from home to record a 2-1 win over Utrecht.

The reigning Eredivisie champions went into the half-time break trailing the hosts after Sebastien Haller had broken the deadlock on 15 minutes.

However, they showed a steely determination after the half-time break as they drew level through Davy Propper's 51st minute-goal, before Gaston Pereiro popped up in the 80th minute to net what would turn out to be the winning goal.

In the final match of the day, Vitesse Arnhem showed a ruthless touch in front of goal as they cruised to a 4-1 triumph over Willem II in Tilburg.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel fired the visitors in front in the 21st minute, before Kostas Lamprou put the ball in his own net on the half-hour mark to double Vitesse's lead.

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Allan also got in on the act, netting a quick-fire brace to send Vitesse into the interval with a massive lead.

Fran Sol managed to pull one back for the hosts after the break, but Vitesse managed to hold off any threats of a late comeback as they claimed a convincing win.

Saturday's Eredivisie results:

ADO Den Haag 3-0 Go Ahead Eagles

Utrecht 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

Twente 1-2 Excelsior

Willem II 1-4 Vitesse