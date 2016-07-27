Arnautovic signs new four-year deal

Stoke City forward Marko Arnautovic has ended speculation over his future at the club after signing a new long-term contract.

The length of the contract is believed to be around four years and it has been announced days after he was linked with a move to domestic rivals Everton.

“I am proud and thrilled to finally let you know that I am going to stay a Potter and will continue playing with my team and for my fantastic fans,” he wrote on his official Instagram account.

“I suppose some times it takes a bit longer to make the right decision and this one comes from my heart. My family and I could not be happier. Can’t wait for the season to begin!”

The 27-year-old scored 12 goals and registered six assists in 40 appearances for the Potters last season.