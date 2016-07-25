Manchester pre-season derby cancelled

The pre-season friendly between Manchester City and Manchester United in China has been called off.

The pitch at the National Stadium in Beijing has not been able to handle the adverse weather over the last few days.

The International Champions Cup organisers as well as representatives from the two clubs inspected the pitch and declared it unfit for play.

The match would have seen rivals Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho do battle for the first time while at the helm of the Manchester clubs.

Manchester City will have to stick around in China though, as they have another International Champions Cup match scheduled against BVB Dortmund in Shenzhen on Thursday.

Last week, the German club trounced Manchester United 4-1 in Shanghai.