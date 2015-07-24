Bartomeu: Barca business over

This after the Catalan outfit secured the services of Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan, from Sevilla and Atletico Madrid respectively.

"We have a complete and balanced squad and Luis Enrique is happy with the players he has," Bartomeu told reporters.

While he doesn't expect any new faces to arrive at Camp Nou in the current transfer window, rumours persist over the futures of out-of-favour duo Pedro and Adriano.

Pedro has been strongly linked with Manchester United in the English press, while Adriano has emerged as a transfer target for Italian side AS Roma.

However, Bartomeu revealed that no offers had been forthcoming for the duo, before urging them to spurn the advances of potential new employers.

He added: "No one has contact the club officially [about either], we need all the players because this season the team has a chance of winning all the competitions we are playing in."