Suarez: Messi will reconsider international retirement

Luis Suarez believes Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi will reconsider his decision to retire from international football.

Messi called time on his Argentina career last month in the wake of the Albiceleste’s defeat to Chile in the Copa America final, where Messi was one of those to miss in the penalty shoot-out.

The revelation came as a major shock, with Messi still only 29, but Uruguay striker Suarez does not feel his fellow South American is definitely lost to the international game forever more.

Speaking at press conference on Friday, Suarez said: “The truth is that I cannot imagine Leo not playing with Argentina.

“As a friend and a fan of football I’d like to see him continue with the national team. His love for country is indisputable, but you also have to understand his reaction after losing the final. I think he’ll reconsider.”

Messi, who has been awarded the FIFA Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player five times, is Argentina’s record goalscorer with 55 goals in 113 appearances but has failed to win a major trophy with his country despite reaching four finals.

Press Association Sport