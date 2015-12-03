Worawi could contest FAT elections

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Worawi Makudi could be re-elected to his post, despite currently serving a 90-day FIFA suspension.

Worawi, who has headed FAT since 2007, was suspended for possible breaches of ethics in October, with FIFA conducting a formal investigation into possible wrongdoing.

The FAT elections were initially scheduled for mid-October, but were postponed following Worawi's suspension. FIFA last month removed the entire FAT executive committee.

World football's governing body then established a "normalisation committee" which was charged with reorganising the election. The committed has decided that the elections will take place on February 11, with the deadline for applications the 11th of January, the day after Worawi's FIFA ban expires.

"These dates will soon be made official by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT)," Admiral Surawut Maharom, the normalisation committee chairman, has been quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post. "While we haven't set a date to start receiving applications, the process will start in December.

"All applications will be subject to scrutiny and the final list of contestants will be announced on Jan 17."