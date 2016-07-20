Gaitan joined Atletco to win titles

Nico Gaitan has officially completed his move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid – a switch he that was hoping to make in 2015.

The Argentina international had been identified by Atletico boss Diego Simeone prior to the start of the 2015/16 season but an agreement between the two clubs could not be reached.

At a press conference on Tuesday night, the €25 million signing said that it was Atleti's persistent interest that convinced him to make the move to the Spanish capital.

"Atletico following me for a few years was decisive," Gaitan said at the unveiling. "Sometimes I asked about them and was told good things. When a coach is looking for you for a while, it's important for the player. That insistence is what led to me coming here today.

"I had six beautiful years with Benfica, where I was comfortable, but I made the decision and I hope to do as well as possible here.

"I didn't come before because there wasn't an agreement between the clubs. I can make a decision but if they don't agree it doesn't happen. I wanted to come last year but the agreement failed and it wasn't up to me.

"I know Atletico is demanding. In Portugal, we used the ball more. I don't know what I'll find but I hope to adapt as quickly as possible.

"Real Madrid and Barcelona are great clubs but so is Atletico. They've played the Champions League final and that's what big clubs do. I'm very happy to be here and hopefully I can help. We want to fight for titles but it depends on results."