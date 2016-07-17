Pardew: Zaha injury not serious

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has revealed the ankle injury sustained by Wilfried Zaha in a pre-season friendly on Saturday is not as serious as initially feared.

Zaha scored the second of Palace's goals in a 2-0 win over United Soccer League side FC Cincinnati on Saturday but was subbed off after appearing to be hurt in a challenge from Jamie Dell.

Images after the game showed the winger leaving the ground on crutches with his foot in a moon boot, leading to speculation the injury could keep him out for some time.

However, the club's medical team has now been able to do a full examination of the injury and Pardew was able to reveal the injury is not too serious.

"He went over on his ankle but hopefully he'll just have a little bit of swelling on that – it might take a couple of days to go down, that's all," he told the Croydon Advertiser.

Zaha seems to have already formed a solid understanding with new signing Andros Townsend, who had nothing but praise for the 23-year-old after the match.

"Wilfried's a similar player to me," Townsend said after the match. He likes to take people on and get shots in," Townsend said.

"So hopefully as the season goes on we can link up, create and score some goals for Crystal Palace."

The Eagles continue their pre-season tour of America with a friendly against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesday.