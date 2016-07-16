PSV announce Jurjus signing

PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the signing of Netherlands U21 international goalkeeper Hidde Jurjus from De Graafschap on a five-year deal.

After cementing his spot in the starting XI for De Graafschap, Jurjus' performances reportedly piqued the interest of a number of teams. However, it is Phillip Cocu's side who have secured his services, twith the goalkeeper penning a deal that keeps him tied to the club until 2021.

The 23-time Eredivisie champions confirmed the signing of Jurjus via their website, upon the successful completion of his medical.

Accompanied by General Manager Toon Gerbrands and Director of Football Marcel Brands, Jurjus will board a plane bound for Switzerland to join his new teammates for their pre-season preparations.

The 22-year-old says he is relishing the challenge of taking a step forward in his career, after thirteen years at De Graafschap.

"I was not informed about the transfer until two days ago and look where I am now," he revealed.

"It is a nice step forward for me after a great time at De Graafschap. I began my career there when I was eight years old and spent thirteen seasons at the club. Now there was this opportunity to make the next step in my career."

The 22-year-old has amassed 74 appearances in all competitions thus far, and PSV’s director of football Marcel Brands suggested that the Eredivisie outfit planned for the future with the acquisition of Jurjus.

"We have been keeping tabs on Hidde for some time yet. We stepped up our interest following the injury that Luuk Koopmans has sustained. Jeroen Zoet and Remko Pasveer will not be at PSV forever, so we have made this signing with an eye to the future," Brands said.

Jurjus will compete with the likes of Luuk Koopmans, Remko Pasveer and Jeroen Zoet for the number one jersey at PSV.