Lewandowski eager to join 100-goal club

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has said that he wants to score the nine goals he needs to reach 100 Bundesliga goals "as soon as possible".

Lewandowski, who joined Bayern last season after spending nearly four years with Borussia Dortmund, scored 17 goals in the 2014/15 Bundesliga season.

However, while he was pleased with his goal tally in his first season with the Bavarians, the Poland international acknowledged that he can do a lot better – as he showed while at Dortmund where he scored 20 goals or more in his last three seasons.

"I knew the first season would not be the best," Lewandowski told Kicker. "I'm happy that I scored so many goals and played so much.

"The second season will hopefully be even better. Now is the time to show I can do even more.

"I know I can still play better and score goals. One hundred goals in the Bundesliga would be beautiful. I hope I can do it as soon as possible."

Bayern's first match of the 2015/16 Bundesliga season is against Hamburger SV on August 14.