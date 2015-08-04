Mourinho: Happy with Abramovich

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says he and owner Roman Abramovich have put their disagreements behind them as the Blues look to defend their Premier League title.

Mourinho enjoyed a hugely successful first spell at Stamford Bridge, winning back-to-back Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006 before a fall out with billionaire Abramovich saw him depart in abrupt fashion just one month into the 200/07 campaign.

However, after winning the title comfortably last season, the Portuguese insists they now enjoy a far more agreeable working relationship and believes the squad has the quality to defend the trophy.

"In my first period, my personal relationship [with Abramovich] was very good [but] professionally we had some interferences and a bit of a disagreement with some ideas,” the former Real Madrid manager told Sky Sports.

“In this moment we don’t have this problem. When I left Real Madrid to come here, Mr Abramovich asked me to fight for titles. In my first season we were almost there, in my second season we did it and in my third season if you are close, you can always do it."