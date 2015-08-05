Antonelli: Bayern one of the best

Milan defender Luca Antonelli admits that there was little comfort to be had in their 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, but concedes they came up against "one of the best teams in the world".

Juan Bernat, Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski all struck for the Bundesliga champions in the Audi Cup match at the Allianz Arena, where the Italian side's inferiority was laid bare.

"We faced one of the best teams in the world and they didn't allow us to get out of our own half of the pitch," the Italy international left-back told Milan Channel.

"It's difficult to find positives from the match, it was a very draining match from a physical point of view because they pinned us back in our own half.

"We still have a lot of work to do because Bayern are perhaps the best team in the world and we saw that during the match."

Another Rossoneri defender to face the Bayern onslaught was 21-year-old centre-back Rodrigo Ely, who was recently recalled after three seasons out on loan and looks set to feature for Milan this coming season.

"We knew it was going to be difficult because we were facing one of the best teams in the world," he said. "It was a good test however, even if we weren't able to carry out what the coach asked of us."