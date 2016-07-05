Nkoulou swaps Marseille for Lyon

Following his Marseille contract coming to an end, Nicolas Nkoulou has opted to remain in France and join Olympique Lyonnais on a four-year deal.

Following star OL defender Samuel Umtiti's transfer to Bracelona, manager Bruno Génésio is on a mission to shore up his team's defence in the off-season and landing the 26-year-old centre-back will go a long way towards doing that.

It is expected that Nkoulou will form a first-choice centre-back pairing with Poland international Maciej Rybus.

"OL is an ambitious side that plays good football," Nkoulou told reporters.

"It's a real pleasure to be here. I will wear this shirt with absolute commitment with the aim of achieving some fantastic things," he continued. "I think I will get along well with the rest of the squad because I'm an open and warm person."

The player also had time for a candid comment on his choice of shirt number.

"My number three shirt? That's a reference to the fact that I'm the third of three kids."

In his five season with Marseille, Nkoulou made 162 appearances. He also has 68 international caps to his name.

This move comes mere days after the Cameroon defender's countryman, Henri Bedimo, made the switch in the opposite direction.