Bernardeschi: Conte loss a big blow for Italy

Federico Bernardeschi was full of praise for Antonio Conte following Italy's Euro elimination, saying the players will always remember what the coach gave them.

Conte, who will soon be on his way to London to assume managerial duties at Chelsea, was lauded as one of the most astute tacticians at the tournament.

Before the start of the competition, few gave the Azzurri much chance to progress to a quarter-final fixture, a match which they narrowly lost on penalties to Germany.

"How much are we losing with Conte? A lot. A lot, but we will all treasure what he gave us and within each of us we know what the Coach gave to us – I can assure you it’s a lot," the young Fiorentina winger told Sky Sports Italia upon the team's departure from France.

Bernardeschi also took time to thank the Italian fans for all their support.

"Affection of the fans is very important and we thank them all for that. We know that when people see sacrifice, effort and desire, they realise we care," Bernardeschi continued.

"It’s the greatest satisfaction to see this response from the fans despite the defeat, as we really did throw ourselves into it and the supporters repaid us with their affection."