Zorc ridicules Immobile claims

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has ridiculed Ciro Immobile's claims that he received no support at the club last season.

The striker joined BVB from Torino prior to the start of the 2014/15 campaign, but struggled to produce any sort of form in his debut season.

Following his loan move to Sevilla last month, Immobile revealed that he could not play well because no one from the club helped him settle in Germany.

However, Zorc believes the Italy international should look closer to home if he wants someone to blame for his struggles.

"If these quotes are actually true, they make me want to puke," he told German publication Kicker.

"Instead of criticising team-mates, coach and club, a little more self-criticism would be appropriate."