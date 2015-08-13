Rennes snap up Lyon’s Zeffane

Defender Mehdi Zeffane has completed a move from Lyon to Rennes, having signed a four-year deal with Les Rouges et Noirs.

The Algeria international joined the OL setup as a youth player and has been at the club for 12 seasons without breaking into the first team, having made just 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Les Gones.

The 23-year-old will now continue his career at Roazhon Park after the arrival of Brazilian full-back Rafael from Manchester United pushed him further away from the Lyon starting XI.

"I made my choice quickly," he said. "Partly because the coach showed a strong desire to sign me.That in itself was flattering.

"And then I also heard lots of good things about the club from former players like Yoann Gourcuff, Jimmy Briand, Arnold Mvuemba and Lindsay Rose.

"What's more, I've played against Rennes with Lyon before and I know that it's a great club with lofty ambitions this year. So for me, the choice was easy and I'm very happy to have arrived at Stade Rennais.

"I think the stadium is magnificent and I've found the people to be very welcoming, be it at the club or in the city. I can't wait to get my season started tomorrow at training."