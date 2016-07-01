De Rossi could miss Germany game

Danielle De Rossi could miss Italy's Euro 2016 quarter-final clash against Germany through injury, according to the Azzurri team doctor.

The 32-year-old midfielder went off injured in the last-16 victory over Spain and missed training sessions ahead of their crucial tie against the world champions, making him a major doubt for the fixture on Saturday.

Enrico Castellacci, who is part of the Italians' medical staff. revealed that they are trying to fast-track the Roma darling's healing process.

"Against Spain he suffered a violent blunt trauma," Castellacci said at a press conference. "We're doing everything to have him back, but time isn't on our side. We can't make any pre-conclusions, even though we're fully aware how close the game is."

Antonio Conte sits with a possible selection headache if De Rossi is to be ruled out of the crunch tie at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux as his replacement, Thiago Motta, is currently serving suspension after picking up a yellow card against La Furia Roja.