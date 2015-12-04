Southampton v Aston Villa

Southampton will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Aston Villa at St Mary's in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Saints have suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions, losing 1-0 and 3-1 to Stoke City and Manchester City respectively.

In midweek, they were humiliated 6-1 by Liverpool in the Capital One Cup quarter-finals.

Jose Fonte missed the loss to the Reds, but is expected to make his return to the starting line-up against the Villans, while Graziano Pelle is also set to start after returning from suspension on Wednesday.

Villa, meanwhile, are desperate for a result, having not won in the league since the opening day of the season.

The rock-bottom club have only taken five points from their 14 games played this term, getting the other two points from draws against Sunderland and Manchester City.

The Villans would have been hopeful of an upturn in form under new boss Remi Garde, but the Frenchman have lost two of his three games thus far.

On the team front, Ciaran Clark is suspended for the trip to the south caost, while centre-back partner Micah Richards is nursing a knee injury.

Gabby Agbonlahor is sidelined with a calf injury, but Jores Okore is in line for his first appearance of the campaign.

Jack Grealish remains out of the squad as punishment for partying after the 4-0 defeat to Everton last month.