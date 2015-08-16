Ox: Loss was a wake-up call

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits their opening-day defeat to West Ham came as a "shock to the system", but insists they will bounce back against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Gunners welcomed the Hammers to the Emirates Stadium last Sunday as firm favourites to start the new campaign with the three points, but Arsene Wenger's men were left shellshocked after slumping to a 2-0 loss in front of their fans.

The north London giants will now have a shot at redemption when they travel to Selhurst Park, and Oxlade-Chamberlain is determined to achieve just that.

"The first game of the season at home the way we have been playing we felt we could go out there and get off to a good start so it was a shock to the system, no doubt," he told Sky Sports. "But it was an early wake-up call.

"The dressing room was very down after the game and we almost had to go around after half an hour of dead silence to pick ourselves up.

"I think we've shown over the past few seasons that we've got what it takes to go all the way. The key is that is has only been in parts, as a squad we have to be more consistent because at the end of the day half a season doesn't win you the league.

"The manager was very disappointed like we all were. He highlighted the positives from the game though, I think it's always important.

"There were some good points about the game and he highlighted the areas we need to work on."