Kane ready to open his Euro 2016 account

England international striker Harry Kane is adamant that he will find the back of the net at the Euro 2016 if clear-cut chances present themselves.

Speaking to the Daily Mail the Tottenham Hotspur man also revealed the reason behind him taking corners for The Three Lions.

"It was something we tried when we first met up for the Turkey game."

"At the time we had a lot of tall players in the team and they saw the delivery I had and wanted me to put it in the box. We did it then and it stuck," he said.

Kane has not yet managed to score at the European Championships, with large sectors of the English football fraternity puzzled at him taking corners instead of being in the box.

However, the Premier League's top goalscorer last season insisted the lack of goals is purely down to him not being presented with clear-cut opportunities.

"There's not been a clear chance where I'd say: 'I'm disappointed I missed that'. I'm not coming away from games saying: 'Wish I'd scored that one – that was an easy chance."

"You just have to be ready for when that chance comes. And I'm someone who will definitely be ready," he added.

Hodgson's side face Iceland in the Euros round of 16 on Monday at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice.