Switzerland v Poland

Poland and Switzerland will be hoping to find goalscoring form when they lock horns in the last 16 of Euro 2016 on Saturday afternoon.

Neither team has been particularly impressive in the group stages with Switzerland's only win a slim 1-0 success over Albania following two stalemates against Romania and France.

The Poles, like their opponents, finished second in their group with 1-0 wins over Northern Ireland and Ukraine and a goalless draw with world champions Germany.

With star striker Robert Lewandowski currently on an international goalscoring drought, it's a worrying sign that the tie may not produce many goals.

Lewandowski has failed to find the net or deliver an assist in the competition in 523 minutes since his last goal in Euro 2012 against Greece.

The Swiss have won only one of their 10 games against Poland, the last of which was in a friendly 40 years ago.

The winner of the fixture will face the winner of the Croatia-Portugal match, which will be played later on Saturday evening.