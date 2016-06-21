Vazquez closing in on England move

Palermo vice-president Guglielmo Micciche confirms they have entered into negotiations with a number of English clubs, regarding the transfer of Franco Vazquez.

The club appears to have accepted the inevitability of the playmaker’s departure, but reports suggest that they will hold out for as much money as possible.

“Our sporting director, [Rino] Foschi informed us that he’s in talks with some English clubs regarding Franco Vazquez,” Micciche told reporters.

“I think West Bromwich Albion are among those,” he continued. “The discussions are moving forward. The president has established a price which is, in our view, appropriate for the player’s value.

“The more plausible idea is a sale abroad, because it’s hard for someone in Italy to meet Palermo’s demands.

Micciche also confirmed reports that AC Milan have also enquired about the 27-year-old.

“I can confirm that there were talks with Milan, but the phase Milan are going through is slowing things down and could be a deterrent.

“Vazquez is aware of the possibility of a move to the Premier League, and has given his availability for a transfer abroad.”

The Italian played in all 36 matches of Palermo’s Serie A campaign, scoring eight goals and providing six assists.