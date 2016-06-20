Robert Lopez Mendy strikes back at former team

Senegalese striker Robert Lopez Mendy struck twice against his former team as Kaya overwhelmed Green Archers, 5-1, Sunday to vault to fourth spot in the United Football League at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

OJ Porteria, Louis Clark and Woody Ugarte were also on target for Kaya, which leapfrogged past JP Voltes with 12 points after posting its fourth win in six matches.

Stallion pulled off a 4-2 win over Manila Nomads to pull level with Voltes at 10 points. Joshua Beloya kept his fine form with two goals, while Fitch Arboleda scored and assisted on another goal as Stallion remained in sixth behind Voltes on goal difference.

MATCHES TOMORROW

(Rizal Memorial Stadium)

1:45 p.m. – Pasargad vs Global

4 p.m. – Green Archers vs Agila

Substitute Park Bo-bae converted an 84th minute penalty after Balot Doctora was brought down inside the box.

With Ceres-La Salle and Loyola Meralco prevailing last Saturday, the pressure was on Kaya to bag maximum points to keep in step with the title contenders.

And Kaya got off to a bright start, taking the lead in the 31st minute through Porteria’s penalty, after Archers keeper Henry Fong fouled Louis Clark inside the box.

Clark doubled the lead in the 59th minute from the penalty spot again, this time after handball was called on Reynaldo Villareal, before Ugarte scored from close range in the 75th minute.

Mendy helped wrap up the victory with two late goals, the first coming from a Clark assist 10 minutes from time, before chipping past Fong in the first minute of second half stoppage time.

Their confidence boosted by the 2-1 win over Forza last week, Nomads actually got off to a lively start with Stephen Appiah and Paolo Enrile testing goalkeeper Andrew Tan in the first 10 minutes.

But Stallion slowly controlled the match even as Arboleda fired the opening goal from a tight angle in the 19th minute. Arboleda turned provider in the 30th minute when his cross found Beloya who tapped in from the far post, before the two players combined again at the stroke of halftime with Beloya firing into an empty net.

Nomads refused to wilt with Appiah pulling a goal back from the penalty spot in the 54th minute after James Eje was fouled by Sam Bonney.

Eje got Nomads within a goal after pouncing on another mistake from the defense in the 67th minute, before Park stepped up to convert the penalty to seal the win.