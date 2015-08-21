Muller relaxed amid transfer speculation

Bayern München forward Thomas Muller has insisted that he is not letting the pressure get to him after reports emerged that Manchester United are plotting a €100 million bid to acquire his services.

Speculation surrounding Muller's future has increased this week after reports emerged that United were set to break their transfer record to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, the 25-year-old has insisted that he is not letting the speculation distract him.

"It's basically crazy, the current numbers being talked about in football," Muller said on the Bundesliga Aktuell television show. "That's just the nature of the business, though, therefore I'm very relaxed.

"In Dresden a fan recently approached me with a megaphone and said 'Hey Mr €100 million man, how much is your jersey worth?' I just smiled."

Should Muller make the move to Manchester, he will join former team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger at the club, with the midfielder having made the switch to United for a reported fee of £14.4 million in July.